District: Extra law enforcement added following possible threat at Pickens High

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Additional law enforcement was added to Pickens High School on Monday following a possible threat made over the weekend.

School District of Pickens County officials said the threat was made on social media and mentioned the high school.

After initiating an immediate preliminary investigation, the district said the Pickens Police Department does not believe the threat is credible.

“Safety is our highest priority, and we are committed to providing you with this safety information.”

Students will see extra law enforcement on Monday out of an abundance of caution, according to the district.

