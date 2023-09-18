Grammy award-winning artist Babyface coming to Peace Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Grammy award-winning artist, who helped launch the careers of Usher, Toni Braxton, Pink and more, Babyface is coming to the Peace Center this fall.

Babyface is the only producer to win the ‘Producer of the Year’ category four times, three times of which was in consecutive years (1995- 1997); a record he holds to this day.

His five-decade career is marked by consecutive multi-platinum albums like “Tender Lover,” “For the Cool in You” and “The Day.”

His Grammy-winning collaboration with Toni Braxton resulted in the album Love, Marriage & Divorce in 2014. His songwriting and production talents have graced the works of numerous music legends, from Madonna to Michael Jackson, making him a driving force behind over 800 million records sold and 125 Top 10 hits.

His latest project was released in 2022 entitled “Girls Night Out,” featuring contemporary R&B stars, earning Grammy nominations and chart-topping success.

