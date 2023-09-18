Greenville County Schools students compete in Healthy Lunchtime Throwdown

Healthy Lunchtime Throwdown
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four Greenville County Schools high school students got a chance to work with some of the world’s greatest chefs during the Healthy Lunchtime Throwdown at Euphoria.

“Something not every kid gets to experience, so I’m happy,” said Hillcrest High School student Kayla Bishop.

Each student came up with the dish and had 50 minutes to cook it for a panel of five judges.

“My philosophy in teaching culinary arts to high school students is to make sure that they understand what they’re getting into and to really grasp how many avenues they can take to be in this industry,” said Golden Strip Career Center Culinary Instructor Elijah Edwards.

But the students weren’t alone with a Michelin Star Chef working as their sous chef.

“It’s an industry of passion, and so it’s really great to see the younger generation wanting to get involved and how much their knowledge of food is,” said Chef Josiah Citrin.

After the meals were cooked the judges got to dig in and voted the Sweet & Sour Grilled Chicken Poke Bowl by Hillcrest High School Senior Sawyer Koon as the winner, meaning the recipe will be added to the lunch menu this year at all Greenville County Schools.

“Creativity really, it allows me to get those juices flowing, and I really enjoy cooking for others,” he said.

Koon, Bishop, Jasmine Nabor, and Gracie Gilliam were the four students who participated in the competition.

