Low pressure system likely impacts the Carolinas this weekend

By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lot of eyes are on the Southeast coast this upcoming weekend with a developing low pressure bringing impacts to the Carolinas.

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop off the southern coast of Florida on Thursday. The low then drifts north, nearing the coast of South Carolina over the weekend, then heading north over the coast of North Carolina into early next week.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the future system as it may develop subtropical characteristics as it impacts the Southeast Coast. A subtropical system is a low pressure with no fronts attached to it with a cold core, versus a warm core with a tropical system. Subtropical systems also tend to be larger than tropical system with a larger wind field.

Low could develop subtropical characteristics
Low could develop subtropical characteristics(Fox Carolina)

With the proximity to the coast and the limited amount of time, a strong system is not expected. At the most, we could get some low end tropical storm force winds in the Carolinas over the weekend and some rain. The GFS is the more robust of the models, showing a better organized system with rain impacts felt across our area. Meanwhile the Euro shows a much more disorganized set up and keep the rain closer to the coast, giving us a drier forecast for the week.

Coastal low impacts Carolinas this weekend
Coastal low impacts Carolinas this weekend(Fox Carolina)

Stayed tune as we get clarity on how this could impact our weekend forecast. We likely won’t have a real clear picture until the low develops on Thursday.

