‘Mommy can’t take care of me’: Cats left at NC shelter with heartbreaking note

Two cats were left at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville with a heartbreaking note.
Two cats were left at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville with a heartbreaking note.(BWAR)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said two cats are looking for a new home after they were left at the shelter with a heartbreaking note.

Staff found the two cats which they described as “clearly loved” in carriers in the shade outside their building.

A note written on one of the carriers said, “My name is Baby. My mommy can’t take care of me anymore. Please find me and my sister a new home. Thank you!”

In response, Brother Wolf wrote: “To the person who left them… They are safe with us, and thank you for trusting us with your cats you so clearly loved; we understand you didn’t have another choice, and we hope you are ok.”

Magpie and Junebug are now available for adoption. The pair have special medical needs according to Brother Wolf.

For more information about adoption and to donate to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, click here.

