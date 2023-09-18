‘Shipotle’: Clemson’s Will Shipley signs NIL deal to rename restaurant

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chipotle has partnered with Clemson University running back Will Shipley to temporarily rename the restaurant in downtown Clemson to “Shipotle”.

The restaurant features new signage that pays homage to a nickname given to Shipley by his teammates last season after they noticed how often he eats Chipotle.

“From growing up in the Charlotte area to my time in Clemson, South Carolina, Chipotle has always been my go-to meal,” said Will Shipley. “To have this validated with the “Shipotle” restaurant is unbelievable, and I’m looking forward to the buzz it will help bring to campus ahead of our game this weekend.”

Shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision that allowed college athletes to profit off their name and likeness, Chipotle tweeted on July 1, 2021 encouraging fans to tag a college athlete that needs a Chipotle sponsorship. Shipley responded with the following:

I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for quite some time😁 I can promise you I love Chipotle more then anyone else in the world. SPONSOR ME👀 @ChipotleTweets https://t.co/ZCd4W4eNwz — willshipley1 (@willshipley2021) July 1, 2021

“When it comes to sponsoring athletes and celebrities, we only work with the biggest Chipotle fans,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. “Will is not only a proven superfan of the brand, but his passion for our real food is worthy of temporarily naming his favorite restaurant after him - a rare feat for a one-of-a-kind student athlete.”

As part of the promotion, Chipotle says it will give away a limited edition “Shipotle” t-shirts to the first 1,000 guests who purchase any entrée from the 393 College Avenue restaurant, starting Sept. 17 while supplies last.

