Summer winds down on a pleasant note this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have a gorgeous stretch of weather on the way as we wind down the last several days of summer.

Cool mornings, comfortably warm afternoons

Rain free all week

Next round of showers possible next weekend

It’s a cool start to the day with temps in the 50s area wide. May want to throw a jacket on the kiddos as they head out to the bus stop. Try to get out the door a few minutes early as areas of patchy fog are developing in both the mountains and the Upstate.

High pressure takes over in for a long stretch beginning today. Skies are mainly sunny for Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in the Upstate to the mid 70s in the mountains. It does get breezy in the mountains with gusts to 20 mph possible.

The rest of the week looks just as fantastic as Monday. Morning lows are cool and crisp with lows in the 50s area wide. Temperatures climb to the low 80s in the Upstate and the mid to upper 70s in the mountains by the afternoon making for comfortably warm days.

The chance for showers returns for the weekend, but this is dependent on what happens with a possible coastal system later this week. Forecast models are currently split on the system’s track, but the potential exists for it to track inland over the Carolinas and Georgia, possibly with some subtropical characteristics. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this throughout the week.

