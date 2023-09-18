Zoning board rejects plan for 24-hour Whataburger drive-thru in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plans for a Whataburger in Greenville hit a snag last week.

Greenville’s Board of Zoning Appeals rejected the restaurant’s special permit request to operate a 24-hour drive-thru at their proposed new location at the intersection of Laurens Road and Lindsay Avenue.

The development code allows for drive-thrus to operate after midnight if they fit the standards of the property, but the board said they found the drive-thru location would not be compatible with the surrounding land.

“A drive-thru use with late night hours is generally considered to be incompatible near single-family residential uses,” the board wrote.

They said “clustering” of activity during late-night hours could have a negative impact on the neighborhood and create a public nuisance.

FOX Carolina reached out to Whataburger to ask if they plan to reapply or change drive-thru hours for the proposed location. We are awaiting a response.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.