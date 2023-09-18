Zoning board rejects plan for 24-hour Whataburger drive-thru in Greenville

Whataburger
Whataburger(Action News 5)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plans for a Whataburger in Greenville hit a snag last week.

Greenville’s Board of Zoning Appeals rejected the restaurant’s special permit request to operate a 24-hour drive-thru at their proposed new location at the intersection of Laurens Road and Lindsay Avenue.

The development code allows for drive-thrus to operate after midnight if they fit the standards of the property, but the board said they found the drive-thru location would not be compatible with the surrounding land.

“A drive-thru use with late night hours is generally considered to be incompatible near single-family residential uses,” the board wrote.

They said “clustering” of activity during late-night hours could have a negative impact on the neighborhood and create a public nuisance.

FOX Carolina reached out to Whataburger to ask if they plan to reapply or change drive-thru hours for the proposed location. We are awaiting a response.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Co. Coroner: 24-year-old dies after motorcycle crash
Two dead in Laurens County crash
Two dead in Laurens County crash
Anderson Co. deputy injured in crash
Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Deputy injured in crash
Greenville Co. stabbing investigation
Deputies: 14-year-old charged following stabbing of another teen in Greenville
Man drowns in Lake Thicketty
Coroner identifies Cherokee County drowning vicitm

Latest News

Two dead in Laurens County crash
2 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Laurens Co.
Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot
Python found in Upstate parking lot adopted by officer
Two cats were left at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville with a heartbreaking note.
‘Mommy can’t take care of me’: Cats left at NC shelter with heartbreaking note
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing