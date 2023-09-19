2 women arrested in connection to ‘gruesome August homicide’, deputies say

Cassidy Cheek and Angel Bellis
Cassidy Cheek and Angel Bellis(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two women were arrested in connection to a gruesome homicide that took place in August.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Angel Bellis and 21-year-old Cassidy Cheek with accessory after the fact of a murder.

Deputies reported Phillip Hughey’s disappearance from Williamston in August. Days later, detectives linked Jared Tierce and Jacob Barber to his death and said they brutally killed Hughey with a ratchet strap and knife and then rolled his body into a rug.

Deputies said Cheek destroyed evidence by burning the victim’s clothes and Bellis saw Hughey’s body after the crime and did not report the incident to law enforcement.

Both women remain at the Anderson County Detention Center and their bond has been denied.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE NEWS: Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file lawsuit in federal court

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brings rain along the SC/NC coastline
Coastal low pressure will develop late week, could become subtropical
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Two dead in Laurens County crash
2 dead after tractor-trailer crashes into motorcycle in Laurens Co.
Clemson’s Will Shipley signs deal with chipotle, restaurant renamed ‘Shipotle’
‘Shipotle’: Clemson’s Will Shipley signs NIL deal to rename restaurant
Teen charged in connection to stabbing
Deputies: 14-year-old charged following stabbing of another teen in Greenville

Latest News

Presbyterian players direct their celebrations toward the Wofford student section after scoring...
Presbyterian beats Wofford with last-second touchdown
Greenville County Schools announced Sterling School was among the 353 National Blue Ribbon...
Sterling named 2023 National Blue Ribbon School
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file lawsuit in federal court
Upstate author speaks on 'Grad Life by the Dreams'
Upstate author speaks on 'Grad Life by the Dreams'