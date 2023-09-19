2 women arrested in connection to ‘gruesome August homicide’, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two women were arrested in connection to a gruesome homicide that took place in August.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Angel Bellis and 21-year-old Cassidy Cheek with accessory after the fact of a murder.

Deputies reported Phillip Hughey’s disappearance from Williamston in August. Days later, detectives linked Jared Tierce and Jacob Barber to his death and said they brutally killed Hughey with a ratchet strap and knife and then rolled his body into a rug.

Deputies said Cheek destroyed evidence by burning the victim’s clothes and Bellis saw Hughey’s body after the crime and did not report the incident to law enforcement.

Both women remain at the Anderson County Detention Center and their bond has been denied.

This is an ongoing investigation.

