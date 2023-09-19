Auction scheduled for Canebrake Drive home where Greer woman killed

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer home that was the scene of a high-profile homicide investigation is scheduled to be sold at a public auction.

Upstate veterinary technician Christina Parcell was stabbed to death at 122 Canebrake Drive in October 2021.

The 5-bedroom home, which was not owned by Parcell, is in foreclosure. A final hearing is scheduled in the case for Sept. 26, according to court records.

Brock and Scott PLLC reports that the foreclosure sale is anticipated to take place on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. The opening bid for the property is $224,039.29.

