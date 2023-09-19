Auction scheduled for Canebrake Drive home where Greer woman killed

Home on Canebrake Drive where Christina Parcell was killed in October 2021.
Home on Canebrake Drive where Christina Parcell was killed in October 2021.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer home that was the scene of a high-profile homicide investigation is scheduled to be sold at a public auction.

Upstate veterinary technician Christina Parcell was stabbed to death at 122 Canebrake Drive in October 2021.

The 5-bedroom home, which was not owned by Parcell, is in foreclosure. A final hearing is scheduled in the case for Sept. 26, according to court records.

Brock and Scott PLLC reports that the foreclosure sale is anticipated to take place on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. The opening bid for the property is $224,039.29.

