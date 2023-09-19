City of Fountain Inn kicks off another Miracle League season

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to play ball in the city of Fountain Inn!

The city kicked off its third season of Miracle League Monday night. The league is an accessible youth sports program that ensures all children can play baseball.

“See how many smiles are out on the field. I mean, it’s honestly amazing,” said Fountain Inn High School Baseball Player Lucas Cannon.

This year, 24 players are split into two teams, the Braves and Dodgers.

“A lot of times, special ability kids are not able to join a league with a lot of other team sports and things like that,” said City of Fountain Inn Recreation Manager Lea Burns.

“For us, it’s just a matter of him being able to come out and socialize,” said Mackenzie Bagwell, whose son plays in the league.

Each miracle league game is two innings, where all the kids bat, nobody gets out, and everybody is guaranteed a fun night.

Through the batting and baserunning, volunteers, including members of the Fountain Inn High School Baseball Team, help each player.

“Baseball, I mean, is the greatest sport on the planet, so I mean having them be able to play it, having them be able to share the game I grew up playing and loving I just think it’s great for them,” said Cannon.

“Really, the expectations were about the same as any other sport other than the sense of community,” explained Bagwell.

Miracle League in Fountain Inn plays on Monday nights at 6 p.m. for eight weeks in the fall.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here for more information.

