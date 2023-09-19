Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman in Anderson Co.

Anderson County deputies are searching for missing woman last seen on Tuesday morning.
Anderson County deputies are searching for missing woman last seen on Tuesday morning.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who suffers from a mental health disorder last seen Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Melissa Boyd was last seen in the area East of Shockley Ferry Road at around 8:30 a.m.

Boyd was last seen wearing a white tank top, green shorts and black shoes with white writing.

She is five-feet-five inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Deputies said her health condition requires medication.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brings rain along the SC/NC coastline
Coastal low pressure will develop late week, could become subtropical
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Two dead in Laurens County crash
2 dead after tractor-trailer crashes into motorcycle in Laurens Co.
Clemson’s Will Shipley signs deal with chipotle, restaurant renamed ‘Shipotle’
‘Shipotle’: Clemson’s Will Shipley signs NIL deal to rename restaurant
Teen charged in connection to stabbing
Deputies: 14-year-old charged following stabbing of another teen in Greenville

Latest News

Protecting Your Pets from Parvovirus
Protecting Your Pets from Parvovirus
Getting Answers: Lightwood Knot Road
Getting Answers: Lightwood Knot Road
National Voters Registration Day
National Voters Registration Day
Duncan K9 Final Ride
Duncan K9 Final Ride