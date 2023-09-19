Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who suffers from a mental health disorder last seen Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Melissa Boyd was last seen in the area East of Shockley Ferry Road at around 8:30 a.m.

Boyd was last seen wearing a white tank top, green shorts and black shoes with white writing.

She is five-feet-five inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Deputies said her health condition requires medication.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

