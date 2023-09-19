Downtown Greenville restaurant reopens following renovations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eggs Up Grill announced that their location in downtown Greenville is back open following renovations.

Renovations on the 2,480-square-foot restaurant began in June after Franchise Partners Roger Beasley and Zac Painter purchased the location earlier this year and included doubling its outdoor seating, updating the design of the building and adding new options to the menu.

“Zac and I saw an opportunity to go beyond our role as chief marketing officers for Eggs Up Grill and become franchisees for a brand we work with and love, because we believe in it that much,” said Beasley. “As a top-tier breakfast brand, Eggs Up Grill outshines the competition from the scalability of its business model to its unique guest appeal, and of course, the economics - record-setting average sales volumes.”

The restaurant along Augusta Street serves guests from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekdays and 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Weekends.

“From consulting for large restaurant brands my entire career, to now owning a franchise of the number-one breakfast brand in the country, in my hometown, is pretty exciting,” Painter said. “As marketers, we have a front row seat to the rapid growth of Eggs Up Grill, as well as working with successful, happy franchisees from the brand every day. We felt it was time to expand.

