Downtown Greenville restaurant reopens following renovations

Eggs Up Grill reopens in Greenville
Eggs Up Grill reopens in Greenville(Eggs Up Grill)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eggs Up Grill announced that their location in downtown Greenville is back open following renovations.

Renovations on the 2,480-square-foot restaurant began in June after Franchise Partners Roger Beasley and Zac Painter purchased the location earlier this year and included doubling its outdoor seating, updating the design of the building and adding new options to the menu.

“Zac and I saw an opportunity to go beyond our role as chief marketing officers for Eggs Up Grill and become franchisees for a brand we work with and love, because we believe in it that much,” said Beasley. “As a top-tier breakfast brand, Eggs Up Grill outshines the competition from the scalability of its business model to its unique guest appeal, and of course, the economics - record-setting average sales volumes.”

The restaurant along Augusta Street serves guests from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekdays and 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Weekends.

“From consulting for large restaurant brands my entire career, to now owning a franchise of the number-one breakfast brand in the country, in my hometown, is pretty exciting,” Painter said. “As marketers, we have a front row seat to the rapid growth of Eggs Up Grill, as well as working with successful, happy franchisees from the brand every day. We felt it was time to expand.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brings rain along the SC/NC coastline
Coastal low pressure will develop late week, could become subtropical
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Two dead in Laurens County crash
2 dead after tractor-trailer crashes into motorcycle in Laurens Co.
Clemson’s Will Shipley signs deal with chipotle, restaurant renamed ‘Shipotle’
‘Shipotle’: Clemson’s Will Shipley signs NIL deal to rename restaurant
Teen charged in connection to stabbing
Deputies: 14-year-old charged following stabbing of another teen in Greenville

Latest News

K-9 Kaos with the Duncan Police Department passed away on Wednesday.
Procession held for beloved Duncan K-9 Kaos
Road closed for ‘extended period of time’ in Tryon due to gas line break
Officials said lanes are blocked on I-85 due to a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked due to vehicle fire on I-85N
Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges