Fisher-Price releases *NSYNC Little People collector set

The set is available on Amazon for $30.
The set is available on Amazon for $30.(Mattel/Fisher-Price via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We’re not saying “Bye Bye Bye” to a potential *NSYNC reunion tour yet – and Fisher-Price is only fueling the hype.

The toy company has released a Little People collector set featuring each member of the boy band, along with packaging inspired by the group’s “No Strings Attached” album cover.

The set is available on Amazon for $30.

The listing says it includes “fun hidden details for fans to discover.”

*NSYNC members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass recently reunited for an appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards.

Later this month, the group is set to release their first new single since 2002, giving fans hope that a reunion tour is on the way.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brings rain along the SC/NC coastline
Coastal low pressure will develop late week, could become subtropical
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Two dead in Laurens County crash
2 dead after tractor-trailer crashes into motorcycle in Laurens Co.
Clemson’s Will Shipley signs deal with chipotle, restaurant renamed ‘Shipotle’
‘Shipotle’: Clemson’s Will Shipley signs NIL deal to rename restaurant
Teen charged in connection to stabbing
Deputies: 14-year-old charged following stabbing of another teen in Greenville

Latest News

The Edwards family grew giant pumpkins that will be displayed at Dollywood.
Giant pumpkins grown by Virginia family going on display at Dollywood
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season. Target says it will add nearly 100,000
An Iowa man has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of nativity sets.
Man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sept. 28