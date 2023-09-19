Gamecocks announce non-conference schedule

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball announced the 2023-24 non-conference schedule with 13-games slated for the Gamecocks.

Nine of the 13 non-conference games are against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams with four that advanced to at least the Sweet 16. The FAMS will have the chance to see seven of the 13 games at Colonial Life Arena.

The moment you've been waiting for, FAMS ... our 2023-24 non-conference schedule!!!https://t.co/qkIW862kDE pic.twitter.com/icmxixXoU5 — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) September 19, 2023

The season opens with a bang as the Gamecocks travel to Paris for a historic matchup with NCAA Sweet 16 finisher Notre Dame on Nov. 6.

Back at home, NCAA Elite Eight rival Maryland comes to Colonial Life Arena to kick off a four-game homestand that will include the Palmetto Series matchup against Clemson (Nov. 16), South Dakota State (Nov. 20) and a Thanksgiving weekend matchup with Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 24).

The Gamecocks close the month in North Carolina, traveling to Chapel Hill for the ACC/SEC Challenge against the Tar Heels (Nov. 30). They stay in the Triangle area to play at Duke in the Jimmy V Classic (Dec. 3).

The first of two December home games comes against Morgan State (Dec. 6) ahead of a trip to the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase against Utah in Uncasville, Conn. (Dec. 10). Following an exam break, Presbyterian closes out the 2023 home schedule (Dec. 16).

A pair of road trips bookend the holiday break with South Carolina traveling to Bowling Green (Dec. 19) and then closing out 2023 at East Carolina (Dec. 30).

In the midst of their SEC schedule, the Gamecocks renew their annual rivalry with Connecticut on Feb. 11 with tipoff at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.