Gorgeous stretch of weather this week

Gorgeous weather in store this week with lows dipping into the 50s and highs in the 70s to low 80s
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you liked how the week kicked off, the good news is this stretch of weather brings a lot more of the same.

First Alert Headlines

  • Cool mornings, comfortably warm afternoons
  • Rain free all week
  • Small rain chance this weekend

Tuesday brings another cool and crisp morning with lows in the 50s area wide so grab an extra layer on the way out the door.

Wake up temperatures
Wake up temperatures(Fox Carolina)

Temperatures climb to the low 80s in the Upstate and the mid to upper 70s in the mountains by the afternoon making for comfortably warm days.

Seasonably warm temperatures
Seasonably warm temperatures(Fox Carolina)

And the fabulous weather continues for the rest of the week. We enjoy mainly sunny days with highs in the low 80s in the Upstate to the mid 70s in the mountains. Morning lows in the upper 50s to around 60 continue all week in the Upstate with lows in the 50s in the mountains.

The chance for showers returns for the weekend, but this is dependent on what happens with a possible coastal system later this week. Forecast models are currently split on the system’s track, but the potential exists for it to track inland over the Carolinas and Georgia, possibly with some subtropical characteristics. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this throughout the week.

Ragweed causing most of the allergy suffering at the moment.
Ragweed causing most of the allergy suffering at the moment.(Fox Carolina)

And we’re dealing with high levels of ragweed this week, so that could be the culprit for your allergy symptoms. This is the time of year for Ragweed and it usually remains “offensive” for a few weeks.

