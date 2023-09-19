Greenville social club gets new name and rebranding

The Greenville Commerce Club has a new name and gets a major makeover.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s Commerce Club is getting a new look and a new name.

The social club located in downtown Greenville is now the City Club of Greenville and is undergoing renovations to enhance

“The new name is how we bring the business and community together,” said City Club of Greenville’s General Manager Ted Sweeney. “We’re rebranding and change everything”.

Renovations started on July 15 and are expected to be complete in early November.

Sweeney said there will be a “massive” bar that will give guest a panoramic view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a green room for upscale dining and touchdown rooms for more private and intimate to collaborate with colleagues or friends.

Along with the renovations, a new menu was created to include refined cuisine offerings with local ingredients and inventive craft cocktails, beer and wine selections.

For more information on the City Club of Greenville and how to become a member, visit cityclubgreenville.com.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brings rain along the SC/NC coastline
Coastal low pressure will develop late week, could become subtropical
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Two dead in Laurens County crash
2 dead after tractor-trailer crashes into motorcycle in Laurens Co.
Teen charged in connection to stabbing
Deputies: 14-year-old charged following stabbing of another teen in Greenville
Clemson’s Will Shipley signs deal with chipotle, restaurant renamed ‘Shipotle’
‘Shipotle’: Clemson’s Will Shipley signs NIL deal to rename restaurant

Latest News

Man accused of shooting woman to death at NC motel
Man accused of shooting woman to death at NC motel
What's New? City Club of Greenville
What's New? City Club of Greenville
Getting Answers: Lightwood Knot Road
Getting Answers: Lightwood Knot Road
Man accused of shooting woman to death at NC motel
Man accused of shooting woman to death at NC motel, police say