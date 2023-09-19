Greenville social club gets new name and rebranding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s Commerce Club is getting a new look and a new name.

The social club located in downtown Greenville is now the City Club of Greenville and is undergoing renovations to enhance

“The new name is how we bring the business and community together,” said City Club of Greenville’s General Manager Ted Sweeney. “We’re rebranding and change everything”.

Renovations started on July 15 and are expected to be complete in early November.

Sweeney said there will be a “massive” bar that will give guest a panoramic view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a green room for upscale dining and touchdown rooms for more private and intimate to collaborate with colleagues or friends.

Along with the renovations, a new menu was created to include refined cuisine offerings with local ingredients and inventive craft cocktails, beer and wine selections.

For more information on the City Club of Greenville and how to become a member, visit cityclubgreenville.com.

