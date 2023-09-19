Man accused of shooting woman to death at NC motel, police say

The Spindale Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a motel Monday night.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a motel Monday night.

According to the department, officers were called to the Stagecoach Motel at 612 East Main Street around 8:25 p.m. Upon arrival, Marianna Woods was found on the ground outside room 14 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they found a man named Darrin Ross in room 14 and determined that he was suspect in the shooting.

Ross was arrested and taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center where was charged with murder.

The department said this investigation is ongoing and further charges will be forthcoming.

