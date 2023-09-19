Road closed for ‘extended period of time’ in Tryon due to gas line break

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in the town of Tryon said road closures are expected to be in place for an “extended period of time” due to a broken gas line.

The lower side of New Market Road was closed from Trade Street to Whitney Avenue on Tuesday afternoon due to the break.

Tryon Fire Department and Dominion Energy are on scene working on repairs, although an estimate for the time of repair has not yet been given.

Officials said drivers should use Carson Street, Vaughn Street or Hunting Country Road to access the upper parts of New Market Road and the Godshaw Hill neighborhood.

“Use caution and please be a courteous driver as these are small neighborhood streets with lower speed limits and speed bumps in place,” officials said.

