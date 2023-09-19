Select Save A Lot stores to become first to sell Hereford Beef in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Save A Lot announced that some of their stores will become the first in South Carolina to offer Certified Hereford Beef early next month.

Officials said the owner of the five South Carolina stores that will carry the product, Dwayne Goodwin, raises Hereford Beef on his farm in Mauldin and was instrumental in bringing the beef option to Save A Lot.

“I’m proud to be able to bring the gold standard of beef to my Save A Lot customers,” said Goodwin. “As a Hereford cattle farmer myself, I know the high standards of animal care and sustainable farming practices in place for this amazing product. It means I can have confidence my Save A Lot customers will be enjoying the very best.”

According to officials, Hereford Beef will be available at the following Save A Lot locations starting on October 4.

134 Foothills Center Rd., West Union, SC 29696

917 East Main St., Laurens, SC 29360

529 Hampton Ave, Pickens, SC 29671

410 E N Duncan Bypass, Union, SC 29379

302 Pearman Dairy Rd., Anderson, SC 29621

“We are thrilled to partner with Dwayne Goodwin as he introduces Certified Hereford Beef to the wonderful people of South Carolina,” said Amari Seiferman, President and CEO of Certified Hereford Beef. “Our commitment to quality, flavor, and sustainability aligns perfectly with Goodwin and his Save A Lot stores. We look forward to being an everyday choice to feed families healthy and wholesome beef.”

