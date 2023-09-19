Silver alert issued for 77-year-old last seen at hospital in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing 77-year-old man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

According to the department, Bruce George Carr was last seen at Mission Hospital wearing tan shorts, black socks, a blue t-shirt, and a hat. He left on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Police said it is possible he’s around the Pritchard Park or River Arts District.

Carr is described as five foot eight and 140 pounds with long white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bruce George Carr should call Officer C. Watkins at the Asheville Police Department at 828-782-0655.

