Silver alert issued for 77-year-old last seen at hospital in Asheville

The Asheville Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing 7-year-oild man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing 77-year-old man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

According to the department, Bruce George Carr was last seen at Mission Hospital wearing tan shorts, black socks, a blue t-shirt, and a hat. He left on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Police said it is possible he’s around the Pritchard Park or River Arts District.

Carr is described as five foot eight and 140 pounds with long white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bruce George Carr should call Officer C. Watkins at the Asheville Police Department at 828-782-0655.

MORE NEWS: City of Fountain Inn kicks off another Miracle League season

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brings rain along the SC/NC coastline
Coastal low pressure will develop late week, could become subtropical
Two dead in Laurens County crash
2 dead after tractor-trailer crashes into motorcycle in Laurens Co.
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Teen charged in connection to stabbing
Deputies: 14-year-old charged following stabbing of another teen in Greenville
Clemson’s Will Shipley signs deal with chipotle, restaurant renamed ‘Shipotle’
‘Shipotle’: Clemson’s Will Shipley signs NIL deal to rename restaurant

Latest News

Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Elbert Co. school
Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Elbert Co. school
Silver alert issued for 77-year-old last seen at hospital in Asheville
Silver alert issued for 77-year-old last seen at hospital in Asheville
City of Fountain Inn Miracle League opening night
City of Fountain Inn kicks off another Miracle League season
City of Fountain Inn Miracle League opening night
City of Fountain Inn Miracle League opening night