Spartanburg County chooses location for new animal shelter

Location for new Spartanburg County Pet Resource Center
Location for new Spartanburg County Pet Resource Center(Photo provided)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Spartanburg County Council announced the site for a new animal shelter that will serve a much-needed purpose in the community.

This comes after a temporary contract between Spartanburg County and Greenville County Animal Care ended. Greenville County originally agreed to house Spartanburg pets in 2011 as a temporary solution to help the county, but now needs more space for their own animals.

Spartanburg’s new Pet Resource Center will be located on an 8-acre property on Southport Road near Matthew Perry Parkway.

The county is working on the design, planning, and programming for the new facility. Officials have reviewed preliminary floor plans and held a volunteer recruitment meeting in the community earlier this month.

