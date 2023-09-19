Sterling named 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

Greenville County Schools has had 18 schools recognized since 1983
Greenville County Schools announced Sterling School was among the 353 National Blue Ribbon...
Greenville County Schools announced Sterling School was among the 353 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced one of its schools was among the 353 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement recognizing Sterling School based on their overall academic excellence or its progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“This is an incredible achievement for the students, staff and community at Sterling School,” said Superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster. “Their commitment to student achievement and ability to foster growth have created a successful learning environment deserving of this national recognition. Sterling school sets the bar for Greenville County Schools, schools in South Carolina and schools across the country.”

The school system has had 18 National Blue Ribbon School winners including:

A.J. Whittenberg Elementary (2020)Augusta Circle Elementary (1994)Bakers Chapel Elementary (1992)
Bethel Elementary (1996 and 2016)Brushy Creek Elementary (1997)Buena Vista Elementary (1990)
Crestview Elementary (2008)Hillcrest Middle (1985)League Academy (1983)
Mauldin High (1985)Mitchell Road Elementary (2001, 2022)Oakview Elementary (2000 and 2006)
Pelham Road Elementary 91997)Skyland Elementary (2017)Taylors Elementary (1997)
Tigerville Elementary (2018)Wade Hampton High (2016)

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has honored about 10,000 schools since 1983. The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:

  • Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
  • Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing School are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures and parent and community involvement.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools flag graces the school’s building and is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

“To our students, school staff and community, your hard work and commitment to our school is what makes us who we are - a community who takes care of one another and prioritizes learning each and every day. Congratulations and well done, Griffins!” said Dr. Josh Patterson, principal at Sterling School.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

