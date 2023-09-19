Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Elbert Co. school

ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Elbert County School District announced that a student was taken into custody Monday after a gun was found inside a backpack at Elbert County Middle School.

Officials said they began investigating after someone reported the gun to school staff members.

According to officials, they searched the student’s backpack and found an unloaded gun and a separate loaded magazine inside.

Officials stated that following this discovery, the district police department took the student into custody for further processing.

Following the incident, Elbert County Middle School Principal Donna Baker sent out the following message about the incident.

Earlier today, school staff received information from students that another student was in possession of a firearm at Elbert County Middle School. The school staff, administration, and police department followed up and discovered the unloaded firearm along with a separate loaded magazine in a student’s backpack. Thanks to the actions of the students, school staff, and school police department, this incident was quickly brought to a swift and safe conclusion. The student was taken into custody by the district police department for further processing. Additionally, the school administration is taking all necessary disciplinary action. Good relationships between students and staff help to keep us all safe. This incident is another reminder of the importance of everyone doing their part to speak up and keep our school safe. Thank you for all you do to support our schools. We teach our students, ‘when you see something, say something.’ Please continue to encourage your child to say something whenever they have a concern.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the student or the situation. We will update this story if officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.