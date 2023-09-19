Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Elbert Co. school

ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Elbert County School District announced that a student was taken into custody Monday after a gun was found inside a backpack at Elbert County Middle School.
Officials said they began investigating after someone reported the gun to school staff members.
According to officials, they searched the student’s backpack and found an unloaded gun and a separate loaded magazine inside.
Officials stated that following this discovery, the district police department took the student into custody for further processing.
Following the incident, Elbert County Middle School Principal Donna Baker sent out the following message about the incident.
Officials didn’t release any other information about the student or the situation. We will update this story if officials release new details.
