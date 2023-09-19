TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked due to vehicle fire on I-85N
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said lanes on I-85 northbound are blocked due to a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon.
According to officials, the incident happened one mile south of Exit 27 in Anderson.
As of 3:22 p.m., some lanes are blocked.
