TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes re-opened after vehicle fire on I-85N

Officials said lanes are blocked on I-85 due to a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said lanes are blocked on I-85 due to a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon.(South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said lanes on I-85 northbound are back open after a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened one mile south of Exit 27 in Anderson and Hopeful Fire were called to the scene.

Lanes were blocked as crews work the scene, but as of 4:30 p.m. have re-opened.

Officials said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

