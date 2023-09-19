USC Upstate and UNC Asheville announce series of rivalry matchups

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - USC Upstate and UNC Asheville announced that the schools will be taking part in a series of matchups over the next year as part of a new competition called the “Ingles I-26 Rivalry.”

Officials said the Big South Conference rivals will compete using a point system, ending with one school taking home the trophy from the inaugural competition next August.

According to officials, points will be awarded for every regular-season victory in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s soccer, men’s soccer, volleyball, and baseball. They added that points will also be given to the school that finishes highest in the the Big South Championship for men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s indoor track and field, women’s indoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field, and women’s golf.

“We are excited to formalize our new rivalry series with UNC Asheville and grateful to Ingles for their support,” said USC Upstate Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Matt Martin. “What makes this rivalry series extra special is that not only will it reward our student-athletes for excellence in competition against their rival, but it will bring our respective fans into the mix by making them an active participant in the results and in making an impact in our respective communities. Special thank you to Ingles for their leadership in making the I-26 Rivalry with UNC Asheville a reality!”

Schools can also earn bonus points through food drives sponsored by the Universities throughout the year.

“Having a rivalry series with USC Upstate will add a little more motivation and fun for not only our student-athletes and coaches, but also for our fans,” said UNC Asheville Senior Administrator for University Enterprises and Director of Athletics Janet Cone Each competition is so important to the overall outcome. This rivalry will also allow us to support our local communities. We are extremely thankful to Ingles and our colleagues at USC Upstate for their willingness to partner on the Ingles I-26 Rivalry.”

The Ingles I-26 Rivalry will kick off on September 23 when the schools compete in volleyball and women’s soccer.

