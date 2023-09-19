Wren Elementary School recognized as 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One announced that Wren Elementary School was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School.

Officials said Wren Elementary was one of the 353 schools in the country recognized as a Blue Ribbon School this year. They added that four other schools in South Carolina were named to the list. These schools included Ben Lippen School in Columbia, Christ our King-Stella Maris School in Mount Pleasant, Coosa Elementary School in Beaufort and Sterling School in Greenville.

“Wren Elementary is so proud of the students and their academic achievement,” said Principal Delaney Sutton. “This recognition is only possible with the support of parents, teachers, the community, and the district office staff who all work together to help every student at Wren.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the program recognizes schools based on their overall academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gaps among school groups.

I am so very proud of Wren Elementary administration, faculty and staff for this amazing accomplishment,” said Anderson One Superintendent Robbie Binnicker. “Being named a National Blue Ribbon School is an accomplishment that very few schools receive. Wren Elementary has worked tirelessly on behalf of students to see them succeed academically, socially and emotionally. They hold students to a very high standard and do everything within their power to help them reach those goals. I am grateful for this administration and staff that upholds our tradition of excellence for each and every student that enters their doors.”

According to officials, the Blue Ribbon program has been recognizing schools’ performances for 40 years.

