1 dead after crash involving motor scooter in Oconee Co.

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after a crash involving a motor scooter and another vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the incident happened at 2:30 p.m. on South Highway 11 at the intersection of Mountain Road and Critter Road.

The coroner said the driver of the motor scooter, 41-year-old Dustin Tyler Abercrombie, passed away as a result of the crash.

