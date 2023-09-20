1 dead after crash involving motor scooter in Oconee Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after a crash involving a motor scooter and another vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the incident happened at 2:30 p.m. on South Highway 11 at the intersection of Mountain Road and Critter Road.

The coroner said the driver of the motor scooter, 41-year-old Dustin Tyler Abercrombie, passed away as a result of the crash.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

