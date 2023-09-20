Buncombe County man sentenced for child sex crimes following trial

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced to years in prison after being found guilty of multiple child sex crimes.

Officials said 44-year-old Christopher Sheridan was found guilty of four counts of Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult, three counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult, one count of Incest under the age of 13, and one count of Obstructing Justice.

According to officials, they began investigating the situation when the victim told her mother in 2018 that Sheridan was sexually assaulting and touching her inappropriately. Officials stated that deputies investigated the allegations but didn’t file any charges because the victim took back the allegations when Sheridan reportedly threatened her.

In 2021, the victim reported the assaults again after she talked to a friend who revealed that she was also a victim of Sheridan. Deputies investigated the situation and later took Sheridan into custody, where he was charged.

“I thank ADAs Amy Collins and Justin Steen for their successful advocacy for justice on behalf of the juvenile victim in this week-long jury trial,” District Attorney Todd Williams said. “Their trauma-informed support of the victim who courageously took the stand to confront this sex offender provided the jury with the compelling evidence needed to put Sheridan in prison for over two decades.”

The judge also ruled that Sheridan needs to register as a sex offender and never contact the victim again. He also must use satellite-based monitoring for ten years after he gets out of prison.

“The District Attorney’s Office thanks the jurors serving on this case for hearing and believing the testimony of the juvenile-victim and the iron-clad evidence presented by investigators that brought Sheridan to justice for his atrocious acts,” District Attorney Todd Williams said. “I wish the victim and the victim’s family peace and healing and thank them for their cooperation in this case.”

