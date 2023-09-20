Coastal low pressure will develop late week, could become subtropical

FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler has the latest on your Monday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lot of eyes are on the Southeast coast this upcoming weekend with a developing low pressure bringing impacts to the Carolinas.

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop off the southern coast of Florida on Thursday. The models as of Wednesday morning show the low tracking further east than previous runs, taking the low out away from the coast of South Carolina through Friday. Then it heads north toward the North Carolina coast, racing north up the East Coast on Sunday.

Tracking a coastal low
Tracking a coastal low(Fox Carolina)

This brings us a drier forecast for the Western Carolinas and even dries out the forecast for areas at the coast south of the Charleston area. But keep in mind, the forecast could bring the low back west which would bring those rain chances back up across the area.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the future system as it may develop subtropical characteristics as it impacts the Southeast Coast. A subtropical system is a low pressure with no fronts attached to it with a cold core, versus a warm core with a tropical system. Subtropical systems also tend to be larger than tropical system with a larger wind field.

Low could develop subtropical characteristics
Low could develop subtropical characteristics(Fox Carolina)

With the proximity to the coast and the limited amount of time, a strong system is not expected. At the most, we could get some low end tropical storm force winds in the Carolinas over the weekend and some rain. Models are trending toward keeping the majority of rain along the coastline, and moves it quickly to the north. This should limit flood potential.

Brings rain along the SC/NC coastline
Brings rain along the SC/NC coastline(Fox Carolina)

Stayed tune as we get clarity on how this could impact our weekend forecast. We likely won’t have a real clear picture until the low develops on Thursday.

