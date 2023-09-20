Deputies: Over 300 fentanyl pills found during arrest in Union Co.

Romeo Tyrek Thompson
Romeo Tyrek Thompson(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said over 300 fentanyl pills were found after officials served an arrest warrant at a home in Buffalo.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) served an arrest warrant for Romeo Tyrek Thompson along Buffalo-West Springs Highway. Upon arrival, officials found Thompson in a bedroom and arrested him.

Officials said they found a container beside the bed that contained a baggie of meth.

The sheriff’s office said they following after getting consent to search the premises:

  • 349 blue (fentanyl) pills
  • 25 grams of methamphetamine
  • .43 grams of cocaine
  • 9 buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual films 8mg/2mg

Thompson was booked on the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine - first offense
  • Possession of other controlled substance in schedule Ito V - second offense
  • Trafficking meth greater than 10 grams
  • Trafficking fentanyl more than 28 grams

Officials mentioned trafficking charges carry a mandatory 25 years in prison for 28 grams or more.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassidy Cheek and Angel Bellis
2 women arrested in connection to ‘gruesome August homicide’, deputies say
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car
Anderson Co. deputy injured in crash
SCHP: Anderson Co. deputy ticketed after two people airlifted following crash
Deadly shooting investigation
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
South Carolina officials, Duke Energy look to nuclear power to meet growing demand

Latest News

Deadly shooting investigation
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
2 women arrested in connection to ‘gruesome August homicide’
2 women arrested in connection to ‘gruesome August homicide’
Soccer team visit
Greenville Triumph and Liberty visit Upstate schools
Wren Elementary
Wren Elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School