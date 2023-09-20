Deputies: Over 300 fentanyl pills found during arrest in Union Co.

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said over 300 fentanyl pills were found after officials served an arrest warrant at a home in Buffalo.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) served an arrest warrant for Romeo Tyrek Thompson along Buffalo-West Springs Highway. Upon arrival, officials found Thompson in a bedroom and arrested him.

Officials said they found a container beside the bed that contained a baggie of meth.

The sheriff’s office said they following after getting consent to search the premises:

349 blue (fentanyl) pills

25 grams of methamphetamine

.43 grams of cocaine

9 buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual films 8mg/2mg

Thompson was booked on the following charges:

Possession of cocaine - first offense

Possession of other controlled substance in schedule Ito V - second offense

Trafficking meth greater than 10 grams

Trafficking fentanyl more than 28 grams

Officials mentioned trafficking charges carry a mandatory 25 years in prison for 28 grams or more.

