Deputies: Over 300 fentanyl pills found during arrest in Union Co.
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said over 300 fentanyl pills were found after officials served an arrest warrant at a home in Buffalo.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) served an arrest warrant for Romeo Tyrek Thompson along Buffalo-West Springs Highway. Upon arrival, officials found Thompson in a bedroom and arrested him.
Officials said they found a container beside the bed that contained a baggie of meth.
The sheriff’s office said they following after getting consent to search the premises:
- 349 blue (fentanyl) pills
- 25 grams of methamphetamine
- .43 grams of cocaine
- 9 buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual films 8mg/2mg
Thompson was booked on the following charges:
- Possession of cocaine - first offense
- Possession of other controlled substance in schedule Ito V - second offense
- Trafficking meth greater than 10 grams
- Trafficking fentanyl more than 28 grams
Officials mentioned trafficking charges carry a mandatory 25 years in prison for 28 grams or more.
