Deputies searching for 82-year-old missing, endangered man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease on Wednesday morning.

Deputies said 82-year-old Donald Fairbairn was last seen leaving his home on High Hat Circle wearing blue pants with an orange and purple shirt at around 11:45 a.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fairbairn is five-feet-eleven inches tall, weighs 200s pounds with grey and brown hair.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.

