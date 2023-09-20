Deputies searching for 82-year-old missing, endangered man

Donald Fairbairn
Donald Fairbairn(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease on Wednesday morning.

Deputies said 82-year-old Donald Fairbairn was last seen leaving his home on High Hat Circle wearing blue pants with an orange and purple shirt at around 11:45 a.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fairbairn is five-feet-eleven inches tall, weighs 200s pounds with grey and brown hair.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.

