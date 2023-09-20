Deputies searching for two missing teens last seen in Macon County

Coben Thompson (left) and Katie Swanson (right)
Coben Thompson (left) and Katie Swanson (right)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for 17-year-old Coben Thompson and 17-year-old Katie Swanson, two teenagers who recently went missing.

Deputies said the teenagers were last seen leaving a Bojangles in Franklin at around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, September 18.

According to deputies, they believe the pair may have left Macon County together.

Deputies are currently searching for the two teenagers. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 828-524-2020.

