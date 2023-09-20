Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.(Source: Neuralink via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – One of Elon Musk’s companies is offering people with quadriplegia a chance to use a brain implant to move.

Musk’s controversial startup Neuralink says it’s recruiting for its first human trial.

It’s working on a “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” called “PRIME” for short.

Participants will have a chip placed in their brains that sends signals to an app. The goal is to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Neuralink is controversial since a monkey died during a trial last year.

The company said people with a cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the six-year study.

