Fairview Elementary recognized as 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools announced one of its elementary schools was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School.

Fairview Elementary is one of eight North Carolina schools named based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments.

“This is a wonderful achievement for Fairview Elementary,” said Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson. “I am proud to congratulate the students, staff, faculty, and administration for this well-deserved national recognition. The award is a testament to the dedicated staff and exceptional parent and community support at the school. Their collaborative effort has created an environment where students thrive- a true reflection of our school system’s commitment to excellence in the classroom and beyond.”

Officials said the school has a long tradition of building strong relationships with students and the community, embracing the needs of all learners in the school. They added it is committed to the success of all students as evident in their exceptional teacher collaboration and research-based practices.

“Fairview Elementary focuses not only on the academic needs of students but also the social-emotional well-being of every child,” said Principal Dr. Bonnie Bolado. “Through whole school teamwork, the staff creates learning environments that encompass the whole child, leading to supportive classroom structures that propel learning forward. I am so proud of the dedication of our staff, students, and parents.”

National Blue Ribbon School leaders articulate a vision of excellence, and hold everyone to high standards and demonstrate effective and innovative teaching and learning.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

Pisgah Elementary, Emma Elementary and A.C. Reynolds High School were also recognized.

Two Upstate schools, Sterling and Wren Elementary, were also recognized for this honor.

