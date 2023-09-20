Gorgeous fall weather, breezy weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beautiful weather continues, with cool nights and pleasantly warm days. Late week we’ll be watching a low pressure along the Carolina coast.

First Alert Headlines

Cool mornings, comfortably warm afternoons

Rain free all week

Turning breezy this weekend, monitoring chance for rain

Download the free FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app

Wednesday is looking gorgeous, just with a little more cloud cover than what we’ve seen the past couple of days. A mix of sun and clouds are tap for the day which keeps our highs just a degree or two cooler than Tuesday. We max out in the upper 70s to low 80s in the Upstate and the mid 70s in the mountains.

Partly cloudy and mild (Fox Carolina)

Thursday and Friday continue with the quiet and mild trend. Morning lows are are in the upper 50s to low 60s in the Upstate both mornings and low 50s in the mountains. But layer it up because temperatures quickly climb to the mid 70s to around 80 each afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

Tracking a coastal low (Fox Carolina)

We are watching for a coastal low to develop Thursday along a stationary front draped across South Florida. The current model trends take the low further out to sea than in previous days, giving us a dry and sunny forecast for the weekend. Keep in mind, this could change if the low tracks closer to the coast, giving us a higher risk for showers and storms for Saturday. The low looks to move north up the East Coast at a faster pace on Sunday, clearing rain out of the Carolinas for the second half of the weekend.

Even with low staying further east, it does look like the breeze picks up locally Friday into Saturday. And if you’re heading to the beaches, be aware of the rain chances for both Friday and Saturday as well as the gusty winds. There’s also a higher risk for rip currents develop on Thursday through at least Saturday.

Tracking a coastal low (Fox Carolina)

With this long stretch of dry weather after an abnormally dry start to September, don’t forget to give your lawns and gardens a little love. We’ve only had 0.72″ of rain so far this month with is 1.55″ behind where we should be in rainfall for the month. With the first three weeks of the month being so dry and no major rain in the forecast until maybe the middle of next week the drought status is something we’ll be watching closely.

Abnormally dry for parts of the Upstate (Fox Carolina)

And we’re dealing with high levels of ragweed this week, so that could be the culprit for your allergy symptoms. This is the time of year for Ragweed and it usually remains “offensive” for a few weeks.

Ragweed stays up through the week and weekend (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.