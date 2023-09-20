Greenville Drive takes home 2023 South Atlantic League Championship title

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Drive won the 2023 South Atlantic League Championship for the first time since 2017 on Tuesday.

The Drive began with a series-lead on Sunday, Sept.17 in Wappingers Falls, New York where they played the Hudson Valley Renegades and won 2-0.

The Red Sox affiliate returned home to Fluor Field on Sept. 19 and beat the Renegades on with a final score of 7-3.

The 2023 South Atlantic League Champions.



FINAL: Drive 7, Renegades 3 pic.twitter.com/gQHMQAvVNQ — 🏆- Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) September 20, 2023

This is the team’s third league title in franchise history, according to Minor League Baseball.

The Greenville Drive will return to action as the defending South Atlantic League Champions in spring of 2024.

