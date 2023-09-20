Greenville Drive takes home 2023 South Atlantic League Championship title

Greenville Drive takes home 2023 South Atlantic League Championship title
Greenville Drive takes home 2023 South Atlantic League Championship title(@GreenvilleDrive via Twitter)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Drive won the 2023 South Atlantic League Championship for the first time since 2017 on Tuesday.

The Drive began with a series-lead on Sunday, Sept.17 in Wappingers Falls, New York where they played the Hudson Valley Renegades and won 2-0.

The Red Sox affiliate returned home to Fluor Field on Sept. 19 and beat the Renegades on with a final score of 7-3.

This is the team’s third league title in franchise history, according to Minor League Baseball.

The Greenville Drive will return to action as the defending South Atlantic League Champions in spring of 2024.

MORE NEWS: Clemson turns to former backup kicker ahead of FSU

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
Cassidy Cheek and Angel Bellis
2 women arrested in connection to ‘gruesome August homicide’, deputies say
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Anderson Co. deputy injured in crash
SCHP: Anderson Co. deputy ticketed after two people airlifted following crash

Latest News

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talking at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte.
Clemson turns to former backup kicker ahead of FSU
Dabo Swinney discusses kickers during weekly press conference ahead of Florida State game.
Dabo Swinney discusses pulling kicker Weitz out of retirement
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during a practice session for an NCAA Women's...
Gamecocks announce non-conference schedule
The attorneys also argued the law violates the Equal Protection Clause under the U.S....
USC Upstate and UNC Asheville announce series of rivalry matchups