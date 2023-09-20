Greenville teen killed in shooting in Georgia

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teenager from Greenville was killed in a shooting in northeastern Georgia on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene on Walker Drive near Chicopee Street around 4:30 p.m.

When investigators arrived on scene, they said bystanders were providing first aid to 18-year-old Junior Gabriel Linares, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Linares was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries. An autopsy will be conducted at the crime lab for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies said they recovered a handgun from the scene and have accounted for everyone who was present at the time of the shooting.

No arrests or criminal charges have been filed at this time.

