Hallmark to release 'A Biltmore Chirstmas' during Thanksgiving weekend

A Biltmore Christmas
A Biltmore Christmas(Hallmark)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hallmark announced their “Countdown to Christmas” schedule Tuesday, which included the premiere of “A Biltmore Christmas.”

Officials said “A Biltmore Christmas” will premiere on November 26, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. as part of Hallmark’s “Merry Thanksgiving Weekend.”

The film, shot at the historic Biltmore House earlier this year, stars Bethany Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes and Robert Picardo.

Hallmark released a teaser for the movie in July and stated that the film features a love story that happens across multiple time periods.

