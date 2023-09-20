Judge gives ex-banker Laffitte more time before prison sentence begins

A federal judge granted a motion that would postpone the start of a prison sentence for a former Lowcountry bank CEO.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal judge granted a motion that would postpone the start of a prison sentence for a former Lowcountry bank CEO.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel sentenced former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte, 53, to seven years in federal prison back on Aug. 2.

Laffitte filed a motion to appeal on Aug. 8 followed by a motion for release pending that appeal on Aug. 14.

One week later, Laffitte and prosecutors filed a motion agreeing to allow Laffitte to postpone the start of his prison term until this Thursday.

The court agreed to that postponement saying it would give the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals an “adequate opportunity” to address the motion for release pending appeal, according to court documents.

The appeals court has not yet ruled.

But Gergel granted Laffitte’s request for one more delay Wednesday, granting him until Sept. 28 to report to prison to begin serving his sentence.

In his order, Gergel ended by stating, “No further extensions will be granted.”

A jury found Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Laffitte was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit bank or wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, one count of wire fraud and three counts of misapplication of bank funds. The crimes are alleged to have involved helping convicted murderer and disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million from clients’ legal settlements.

At the sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors reiterated their ask for 108-137 months, or nine to 11.5 years in prison and a restitution payment to victims in the amount of about $3.55 million.

The judge sentenced him to 84 months and ordered him to pay $3.55 million in restitution.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
Coroner identifies man killed in shootout following chase in Pickens Co.
Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday on South...
Armored truck, dump truck involved in deadly crash, fire
Cassidy Cheek and Angel Bellis
2 women arrested in connection to ‘gruesome August homicide’, deputies say
FILE - Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 in October
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car

Latest News

Deputy Involved Shooting
Deputy Involved Shooting
In Depth on Murdaugh Plea Deal
In Depth on Murdaugh Plea Deal
Clemson Hazing
Clemson Hazing
Man Arrested for Cams in Bathroom
Man Arrested for Cams in Bathroom
Shooting in Minot
Police investigating after 16-year-old injured during shooting in Gaffney