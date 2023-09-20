At least one dead following shooting in Pickens County, Coroner confirms

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that at least one person is dead following a shooting Tuesday night.

Officials said they responded to the scene near Pace Bridge Road at around 10:00 p.m.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation or the victim. We will update this story as officials give new details.

