LIVE: Armored truck, dump truck involved in deadly crash, fire

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a vehicle crash and fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the incident happened on South Pine Street near Whitestone Glendale Road.

Officials said an armored truck hit the back of a dump truck. The crash led to a vehicle fire and one person was killed during the incident, the coroner said.

Lanes on South Pine Street are currently blocked.

