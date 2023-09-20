LIVE: Armored truck, dump truck involved in deadly crash, fire

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a vehicle crash and fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the incident happened on South Pine Street near Whitestone Glendale Road.

Officials said an armored truck hit the back of a dump truck. The crash led to a vehicle fire and one person was killed during the incident, the coroner said.

Lanes on South Pine Street are currently blocked.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

