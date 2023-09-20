Man charged after hidden cameras found in Asheville Starbucks bathrooms

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said after a lengthy investigation, a man has been arrested in connection with hidden cameras found in Starbucks bathrooms earlier this year.

Officers said on May 9, hidden cameras were placed in bathrooms at a Starbucks in south Asheville.

Detectives and forensic technicians assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home of 37-year-old William Mcalpin Aycock IV to gather additional evidence.

Aycock was arrested and charged with two felony counts of secret peeping.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on Sept. 8 and later released on a written promise to appear in court. We are working to obtain a mugshot for Aycock.

