Man facing domestic violence charges following shooting that landed him in hospital

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing domestic violence third degree charges following a shooting that landed him in the hospital.

The domestic incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 5, on Van Martin Road after a domestic situation escalated when a man started damaging property and threatening his own family, deputies said.

Deputies said the man’s family feared for their safety and barricaded themselves in the basement. When he forced his way into the room, one of the family members started shooting at him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, they determined that 36-year-old John Luther Cody Murphy was the primary aggressor and the shooting is justified.

Murphy was in the hospital for two weeks and has been released.

He is currently out of the detention center on a personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.