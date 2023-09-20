Officials investigating ‘serious fire’ in Jackson County

Officials investigating ‘serious fire’ in Jackson County
Officials investigating ‘serious fire’ in Jackson County(Sylva Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Sylva Police Department said an investigation is underway following a “serious fire” overnight on Wednesday.

Officers said around 3 a.m., multiple fire agencies were called to the fie on Eastgate Driver. The burn building is located across from Eastgate Pharmacy.

Jackson County Fire Marshall’s Office, Qualla FD, Savannah FD, Cullowhee FD and Balsam FD all responded.

Police are investigating to find the cause of the fire and if there was any foul play.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.

