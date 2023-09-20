SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Sylva Police Department said an investigation is underway following a “serious fire” overnight on Wednesday.

Officers said around 3 a.m., multiple fire agencies were called to the fie on Eastgate Driver. The burn building is located across from Eastgate Pharmacy.

Officials investigating ‘serious fire’ in Jackson County (Sylva Police Department)

Jackson County Fire Marshall’s Office, Qualla FD, Savannah FD, Cullowhee FD and Balsam FD all responded.

Police are investigating to find the cause of the fire and if there was any foul play.

