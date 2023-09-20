Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassidy Cheek and Angel Bellis
2 women arrested in connection to ‘gruesome August homicide’, deputies say
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car
Anderson Co. deputy injured in crash
SCHP: Anderson Co. deputy ticketed after two people airlifted following crash
Deadly shooting investigation
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
South Carolina officials, Duke Energy look to nuclear power to meet growing demand

Latest News

Experts say not is the time to get a flu shot before respiratory virus season is in full swing.
Experts urge vaccination before flu season
FILE - A file image of Batman from DC Comics. Author Marc Tyler Nobleman was told not to...
A Batman researcher said ‘gay’ in a talk to schoolkids. When asked to censor himself, he quit
Dabo Swinney discusses kickers during weekly press conference ahead of Florida State game.
Dabo Swinney discusses pulling kicker Weitz out of retirement
Brings rain along the SC/NC coastline
Coastal low pressure will develop late week, could become subtropical
Deadly shooting investigation
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.