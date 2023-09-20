SC ‘Sister Senators’recognized for stand against abortion ban

Five South Carolina Senators are being recognized for their efforts attempting to block a near-total abortion ban earlier this year.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five South Carolina Senators are being recognized for their efforts attempting to block a near-total abortion ban earlier this year.

Dubbed the Sister Senators, Senators Katrina Shealy (R), Margie Bright Matthews (D), Mia McLeod (I), Sandy Senn (R) and Penry Gustafson (R) held a two-day filibuster in an attempt to block the bill.

Now, the five are being recognized with a 2023 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

The award was first established in 1989 and is presented annually to public servants who have made “courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences.”

SC sister senators react to 6-week abortion ban, urges for changes to the ballot

“This year’s Profile in Courage Awards honor leaders who took stands of conscience and risked their careers by putting the public interest ahead of their own political standing,” Ambassador Caroline Kennedy said. “The women of the South Carolina Senate set an example for those seeking justice and individual freedom at all levels of government.”

The filibuster was successful in delaying the passage of the ban until a special session was called that the legislation was passed

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassidy Cheek and Angel Bellis
2 women arrested in connection to ‘gruesome August homicide’, deputies say
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car
Anderson Co. deputy injured in crash
SCHP: Anderson Co. deputy ticketed after two people airlifted following crash
Deadly shooting investigation
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
South Carolina officials, Duke Energy look to nuclear power to meet growing demand

Latest News

Dabo Swinney discusses kickers during weekly press conference ahead of Florida State game.
Dabo Swinney discusses pulling kicker Weitz out of retirement
Brings rain along the SC/NC coastline
Coastal low pressure will develop late week, could become subtropical
Deadly shooting investigation
Coroner identifies man killed after firing shots at officials in Pickens Co.
A Biltmore Christmas
Hallmark to release ‘A Biltmore Christmas‘ during Thanksgiving weekend