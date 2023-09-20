SLED investigating following officer-involved shooting in Laurens County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurens County.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to an area near Satterwhite Road Wednesday morning. At 12:30 p.m., they confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody.

SLED confirmed that they were responding to investigate the situation. However, officials didn’t release any other details about the incident. We will update this story as officials release new details.

