TICKETS READY: Powerball $672 million jackpot drawing happens tonight

Tune in to FOX Carolina tonight at 10:59 p.m. for the live drawing.
$672 million Powerball drawing
$672 million Powerball drawing(NC Education Lottery)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Get your tickets ready! The 10th largest jackpot drawing in Powerball history is happening Wednesday night.

The winner could claim the jackpot as an annuity or $320.5 million in cash.

“Powerball is known as a game that offers life-changing prizes and we have seen that more than ever in 2023,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We have had a number of big wins recently in North Carolina, including on Monday, and we would love to see a jackpot win tonight.”

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Tickets can be purchased up until 9:59 p.m. in South Carolina. Check with local retailer to find out cutoff times for North Carolina.

Tune in to FOX Carolina tonight at 10:59 p.m. for the live drawing.

To learn more about tickets and the game click here.

